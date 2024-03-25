iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.38

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.38 and last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.07.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after acquiring an additional 609,911 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,060,000 after buying an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

