iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,088 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $103,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after buying an additional 1,116,959 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHV stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.4477 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

