iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $99.61 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

