J. Ian Giffen Sells 5,000 Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Director J. Ian Giffen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.14, for a total value of C$770,691.50.

Shares of TSE KXS opened at C$150.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 320.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$155.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$151.30. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$129.13 and a 52-week high of C$191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8145101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

