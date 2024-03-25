Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,648,000 after acquiring an additional 46,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,449,000 after purchasing an additional 62,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

