Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,825,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,073 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson Controls International worth $105,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,763,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,944,000 after purchasing an additional 186,455 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 143,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $928,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

