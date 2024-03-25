Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 183.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.0% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.75. The firm has a market cap of $374.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.