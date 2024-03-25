Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,912 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 166,199 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 41,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $178.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average of $150.49. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.29 and a 52 week high of $181.41.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

