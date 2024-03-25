Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $351.78 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.02.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

