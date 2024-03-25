Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,803 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 570.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12,807.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 26,485,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,764 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,542,000 after buying an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,034.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,203,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,808,000 after buying an additional 2,921,136 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $90.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $101.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.