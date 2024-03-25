Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,849 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 245.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 102.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.67 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

