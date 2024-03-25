Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,268 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 167.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $210.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.71. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

