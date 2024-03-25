Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total value of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,733,380.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.71, for a total transaction of $1,539,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,733,380.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,063 shares of company stock valued at $98,068,024 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $672.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.75, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $778.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $681.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.