Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 168.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CCI opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $136.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.57.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

