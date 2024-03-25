Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,801 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.12.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $123.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.85 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

