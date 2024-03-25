Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 16,352 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 206.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Realty Income by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Realty Income by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

O opened at $52.08 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $53.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

