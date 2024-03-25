Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,472 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 265.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $192.79 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.84%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

