Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 247.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $211.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $213.00.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

