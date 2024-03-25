Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 292.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 78,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 7,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 85,597 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

