Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $59.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

NYSE:KNX opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth about $4,674,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 146.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

