Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter worth approximately $2,393,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Korn Ferry by 525.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 224,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after buying an additional 188,817 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $64.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $69.69.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

