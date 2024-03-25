La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Sells $114,095.16 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

