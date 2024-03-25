Latteno Food (OTCMKTS:LATF) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Head to Head Survey

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) and Latteno Food (OTCMKTS:LATF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freshpet and Latteno Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 3 11 0 2.79 Latteno Food 0 0 0 0 N/A

Freshpet presently has a consensus target price of $105.93, indicating a potential downside of 7.93%. Given Freshpet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Freshpet is more favorable than Latteno Food.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $766.90 million 7.24 -$33.61 million ($0.71) -162.04 Latteno Food N/A N/A N/A -0.45 0.00

This table compares Freshpet and Latteno Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Latteno Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Latteno Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and Latteno Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -4.38% -3.56% -2.35% Latteno Food N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latteno Food beats Freshpet on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

About Latteno Food

Latteno Food Corp. focuses on acquiring, organizing, developing, and upgrading companies in the food and beverage markets, with a focus on dairy and coffee industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Global Milk Ltd., produces and distributes dairy products under the Teixeira brand name in Brazil. It also offers medical marijuana edibles and related products/services. The company was formerly known as B&D Food Corp. and changed its name to Latteno Food Corp. in September 2009. The company is based in Markham, Canada.

