Lawrence D. Mcrae Sells 77,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Corning Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.57 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in Corning by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.