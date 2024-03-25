Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Camtek by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

CAMT opened at $85.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.83. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

CAMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

