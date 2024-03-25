Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 10,284 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Stock Performance

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. CIBC cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

