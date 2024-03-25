Legato Capital Management LLC Buys 5,885 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter worth about $49,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 261.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Q2 by 681.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Q2 from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $436,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,074,841.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $118,686.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,718,602.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $51.37 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

