Legato Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Legato Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

LRN opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

