Legato Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 2,392.9% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Badger Meter Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $160.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.74 and a twelve month high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $221,221.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $448,167 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

