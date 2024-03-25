Legato Capital Management LLC Makes New $542,000 Investment in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Lifetime Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 132.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,268 shares in the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LCUT. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of LCUT opened at $9.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.48. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $10.58.

Lifetime Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Lifetime Brands’s payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

