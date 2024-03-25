Legato Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in BILL by 173.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded BILL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.10.

BILL opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 191.91 and a beta of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.94 and a twelve month high of $139.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.26. BILL had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

