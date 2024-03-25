Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $446,000 Position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.79. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $4,533,727.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 129,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $4,533,727.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,049,347 shares in the company, valued at $177,434,053.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $508,669.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,001,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,741,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 665,617 shares of company stock worth $27,712,030. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

