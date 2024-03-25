Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires $1,294,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
