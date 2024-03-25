Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Director Acquires $1,294,000.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 55.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 117,300 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

