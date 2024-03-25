Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 35,780 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) major shareholder John C. Malone bought 35,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $230,065.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,402,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,598,062.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.5 %

LILA stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 127,768 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 147,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

