Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 9,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $105.99 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.83.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

