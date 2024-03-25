Lojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Lojas Renner Stock Down 3.3 %
LRENY stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.90.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
