Lojas Renner S.A. (LRENY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0224 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lojas Renner Stock Down 3.3 %

LRENY stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. Lojas Renner has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion and lifestyle company in Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company operates in Retail and Financial Products segments. It engages in the trade of clothes and sports products, shoes, accessories, perfumery, domestic appliances, towels and linen, furniture, and decoration articles, as well as cosmetics.

