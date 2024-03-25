LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vale by 2,502.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vale Trading Down 1.6 %

VALE opened at $12.18 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

