LVW Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,165 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $90.71 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

