LVW Advisors LLC Makes New $286,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 153,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,388,000 after purchasing an additional 83,581 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $417.92 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $219.77 and a one year high of $418.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

