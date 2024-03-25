LVW Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.97 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

