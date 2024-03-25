LVW Advisors LLC Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,085 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

