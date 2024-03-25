LXP Industrial Trust (LXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on April 15th

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a payout ratio of 1,733.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.5%.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on LXP

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after buying an additional 1,921,716 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after buying an additional 1,788,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after buying an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,479,000 after buying an additional 1,145,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.