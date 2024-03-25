Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.28 and a 1 year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

