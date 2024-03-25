Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,247,000 after acquiring an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.32.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $2,172,630.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at $16,065,130.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 39,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,074,766.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,459.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.20%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

