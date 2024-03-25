Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $200.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.63. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $200.62.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

