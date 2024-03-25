Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $685,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,102,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,581,000 after acquiring an additional 96,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $200.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $200.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.