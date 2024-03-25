Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $211.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marathon Petroleum traded as high as $201.05 and last traded at $201.05, with a volume of 1659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.17.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

