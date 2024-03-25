Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 5,014 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$46,078.66.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE DPM opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.93. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.78.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.