Marie-Anne Tawil Sells 5,014 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Director Marie-Anne Tawil sold 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$46,078.66.

Dundee Precious Metals Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE DPM opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.93. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dundee Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

