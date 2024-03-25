Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Masco by 270.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $77.10 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $78.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

