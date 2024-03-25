MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Holdings Raised by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,727,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,863 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $297,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $46,676,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.87 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.02.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.